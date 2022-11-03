This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is only…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The Statesville…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the S…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be wa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and vari…