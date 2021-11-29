This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
