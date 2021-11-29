 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

