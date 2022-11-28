For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variabl…