Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

