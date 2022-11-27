Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.