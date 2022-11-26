This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
