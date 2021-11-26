Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.