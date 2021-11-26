For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
