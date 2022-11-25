 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

