This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forec…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degre…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to to…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…