Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.