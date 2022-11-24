 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

