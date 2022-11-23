Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
