Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…