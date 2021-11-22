For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
