This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
