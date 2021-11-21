 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

