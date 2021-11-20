Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.