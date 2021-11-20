 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert