Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

