Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.