Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.