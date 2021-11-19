This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Statesville. It…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 d…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…