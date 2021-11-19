Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.