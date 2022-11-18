 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

