Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
