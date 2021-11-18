Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
