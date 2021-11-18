 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

