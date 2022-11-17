 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

