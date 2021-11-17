Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.