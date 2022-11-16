 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert