Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
