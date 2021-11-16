 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

