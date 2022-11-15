This evening in Statesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Peri…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursda…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's h…