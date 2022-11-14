This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We wi…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursda…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's h…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…