Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reac…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast cal…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 d…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures …
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.