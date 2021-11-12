 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

