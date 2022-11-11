 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

