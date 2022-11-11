This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is foreca…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is …
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds li…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We wi…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursda…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…