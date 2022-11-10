Statesville's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
