Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast.