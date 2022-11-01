Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is only…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the S…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…