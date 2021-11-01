Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.