 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert