May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

