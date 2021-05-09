This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
Statesville's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You…
This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. High…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…