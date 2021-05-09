 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

