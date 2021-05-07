 Skip to main content
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

