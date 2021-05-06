 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert