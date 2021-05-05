 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert