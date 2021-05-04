This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Statesville's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. High…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You…