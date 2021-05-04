 Skip to main content
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

