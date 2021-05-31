 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

