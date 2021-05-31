May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.