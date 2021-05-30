 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

