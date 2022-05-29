For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally he…