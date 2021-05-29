Statesville's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
