For the drive home in Statesville: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
