May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

