Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
