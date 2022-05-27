For the drive home in Statesville: A few showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally he…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…