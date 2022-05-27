May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A few showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.