This evening in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
