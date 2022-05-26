This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally he…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville folks …