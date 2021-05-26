May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.