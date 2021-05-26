This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
